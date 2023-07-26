Francois Lake Ferry safety concerns are arising with the unprecedented wildfires in Colleymount

The Francois Lake ferry is an important local transportation route and carries 750 people a day, on average (Lakes District News file photo)

Wildfires have been critical to communities of Northwest B.C.

Communities who regularly commute through Highway 35 to cross Francois Lake to get to the Southside questioned if the wildfires in Colleymount could damper travelling through this route.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said, “At this time, wildfire activity in the region is not impacting the operation of the Francois Lake ferry.”

The ferry continues to provide regular service to residents on either side of Francois Lake, with 19 scheduled sailings each day.

The ministry and its Francois Lake ferry operations staff continue to monitor wildfires in the area.

The ferry is an important local transportation route and carries 750 people a day, on average.

Ferry operations will continue unless safety concerns arise.

