Francois Lake fisherman reels in $200,000 lottery win at Burns Lake Chevron

Devin Remanda, a Francois Lake resident, was picking up a few items at the Burns Lake Chevron when he decided to purchase a few Scratch & Win tickets. To his disbelief, Remanda, ended up winning a whopping $200,000 from a Casino Royale Scratch & Win ticket. “I realized I had won and decided to scan the ticket on my BCLC Lotto! app and it showed up a winner,” said Remanda in a press release sent out by BCLC. “I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on the screen.” The first to find out the news was his brother and then the rest of his family. “My mom was so happy that she cried and my father was close to tears.” Remanda now plans to purchase a new pickup truck and put the rest into savings. (BCLC photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.