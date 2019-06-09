Fraser Lake unveils new wildfire sprinkler unit

The new Wildfire Sprinkler Protection Unit trailer (SPU) is once again ready to take on any fire events in the current season, according to a press release by the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society.

The capabilities of the $200,000 unit were demonstrated at a public event at the Nadleh Whut’enne Yah complex on May 29.

It was first deployed last summer, just two weeks after it was delivered for protective action against the Island Lake and Verdun Wildfires.

The society was unable to publicly unveil the unit last year because it went into action so soon after arriving.

The unit’s features include six high volume water pumps, more than three miles of hose, 300 sprinkler heads and two 2,500-gallon water tanks.

The process of obtaining the powerful unit took nine months and the training society formed new partnerships with the Stellat’en and Nadleh Whut’en First Nations.

“These partnerships are innovative and show how working together we can overcome the odds and focus on protecting our communities as one,” said Dave Christie, President of the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society.

“The three communities have been working together and finding synergies [over] the past two years, the SPU trailer is only the beginning of what we can accomplish together.”

The purpose of the SPU unit is to train new crews made up of emergency responders and residents from Fraser Lake, Stellaquo and Nadleh.

So far 26 emergency responders and area residents have been trained for local SPU crews.

The trailer and crews will also be available for the BC Forest Service to use outside of the immediate area.

The Fraser Lake Wildfire Sprinkler Protection Unit was funded by the members of the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society, Stellat’en, and Nadleh Whut’en First Nations, Four Rivers Co-op, and the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

Just Posted

The Office Pub & Grill celebrates grand opening

The Office Pub & Grill in Burns Lake has new owners and… Continue reading

Ootsa Lake Bible Camp kicks off

Ootsa Lake Bible Camp celebrated their Kick Off Day on May 25… Continue reading

Fraser Lake unveils new wildfire sprinkler unit

The new Wildfire Sprinkler Protection Unit trailer (SPU) is once again ready… Continue reading

Property taxes burden regular people

Editor: Property taxes are strictly a wealth tax. They have little to… Continue reading

Burns Lake woman rises in Maxim Cover Girl poll

A Burns Lake resident might soon make herself and the village more… Continue reading

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Most Read