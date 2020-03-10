Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Monday March 9, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Freeland asks provinces, territories for COVID-19 readiness plans amid 78 virus cases

The letter came as Canada reported its first death on Monday from COVID-19

The federal government is asking the provinces and territories for their plans to deal with COVID-19 ahead of a meeting on Friday between the premiers and the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland wrote the provinces and territories asking them to inform the federal government of their state of readiness and any shortages they’re facing ahead of the first ministers meeting in Ottawa.

The letter came as Canada reported its first death on Monday from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, says the man died at the Lynn Valley Care Centre on Sunday night, and his symptoms were detected between Thursday and early Friday.

She says the man was in his 80s with a number of underlying health conditions.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Friday’s first ministers meeting will include discussions on the potential impact of the spreading virus on the country’s health-care system and its economy.

In her letter, Freeland says the federal government is already leading a bulk procurement of personal protective equipment.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian economy can weather the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus.

The country’s finances are healthy enough to help individuals and businesses deal with the fallout, Morneau says, without providing details of any plans or when the federal budget will be released.

He also would not reveal whether he expects the deficit to be bigger than previously projected, given the sharp decline in oil prices and the hit to financial markets on Monday, saying only that Ottawa is in a position to respond to challenges like COVID-19, and the budget is only part of the response.

The government is being urged to ease access to federal sick leave benefits, along with tax credits and other breaks, to help workers who can’t afford to stay home when sick, as well as to help small businesses that might not have the cash flow to manage the effects of the outbreak.

Canada has at least 78 cases of the respiratory illness: 32 in British Columbia, 35 in Ontario, seven in Alberta and four in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfederal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Just Posted

Highway 16 East closed temporarily

RCMP have Highway 16 east before Babine Forest Products closed temporarily -… Continue reading

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Elected Wet’suwet’en leaders want in on rights and title agreement

Say hereditary chiefs have excluded them

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Most Read