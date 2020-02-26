A great family day was had at Kager Lake Recreation Area for the annual Freezer Burnt Fat Bike Fest and Winter Tri. The day started with a 3 km and 12 km singletrack fat bike race. Close to 20 youth, then participated in a winter triathlon. Teams of 3 competed one lap each of their choice of skiing, snowshoeing, running or biking. The youth used the new 1 km campground expansion road for their course. The day finished with the adult triathlon. Teammates completed a 5 km bike race, 3 km run, 3 km ski or 2 km snowshoe. It was great to have so many locals out enjoying the trails. This year the Freezer Burnt Festival included the use of electric fat bikes into the program.

Kids Triathlon10+ years The Fireballs: Madison Macdonald, Sianna Abou and Mackenzie Macdonald; 7-10 years Kid Thunder: Magnus Finstad, Dylan Stewart, Latoya Hillis; 6 and under- The Slash Bolts- Kikkan Paulson, Meredith Alec, Rio Wilejto; Adult Triathlon – Solo: Chris Paulson, Ashley Philip, Nathan Alec

Adult Triathlon Team: Whatever your making? AKA Cold Flash- Karen Broadworth, Jenny Philip, Susan Russell; What’s for Dinner? – Sean Broadworth, Mike Philip, Dave Sandsmark; Can’t Count – Jay Finstad, Randy Stewart, Pat Dube; 12 km Bike Race: Will Roberts, Jay Finstad, Dave Sandsmark; 12 km E-Bike 1st place – Heidi Grant, 3 km Bike Race Dylan Stewart, Cherelle Finstand, Jim Mellen; 3 km E-bike 1st place- Dylan Watt