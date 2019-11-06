Freezing rain warning in effect for Burns Lake

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain overnight in the Burns Lake area on Nov. 6.

Late at night there is a 60 per cent chance of ice pellets and then a 60 per cent chance of freezing rain overnight, with winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour and a low of -3C.

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain mixed with snow in the morning of Nov. 7.

Residents should be careful on roads and walkways as they might become icy and slippery.

The rain is part of an approaching warm front forecast to pass through the Interior on Nov. 7.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
