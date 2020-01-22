Freezing water show

Every winter, one of the coolest things people are doing is throwing boiling water into the air. The water rapidly evaporates into vapor that immediately condenses into a cloud. This happens because boiling water is closer to evaporating than cold water, so when you throw extremely hot water into a very cold, very dry atmosphere the droplets of water are able to cool off fast and evaporate. Mike Robertson threw boiling water into the air while Catherine Van Tine Marcinek photographed him in action.



