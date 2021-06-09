French play at Decker Lake Elementary School

On May 25, Grade 4-5 students of the Decker Lake Elementary School (DLES), presented their French version of the play The Three Little Pigs, calling it Les Trois Petits Cochons. The presentation was done via TEAMS and shared with the other classrooms. “This year was unusual. It is the first year of presenting a French play which will continue for the next few years. Next year, hopefully, students will be able to present to our classes in person,” said Jean Vossen, the administrative assistant with DLES.