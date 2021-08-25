Fresh honey and honey-based products at Burns Lake Farmers Market

Claudia Pavon of Clover Fields Apiaries selling fresh raw honey and honeycomb, as well as honey based products such as hand cream, soap, and candles at the Burns Lake Farmers Market. You can find the stand at the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce where the market is hosted every Friday in the summer from 10 A.M to 3 P.M. Aug. 27 will be the final farmers market of the season. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)