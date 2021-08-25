honey

Fresh honey and honey-based products at Burns Lake Farmers Market

Claudia Pavon of Clover Fields Apiaries selling fresh raw honey and honeycomb, as well as honey based products such as hand cream, soap, and candles at the Burns Lake Farmers Market. You can find the stand at the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce where the market is hosted every Friday in the summer from 10 A.M to 3 P.M. Aug. 27 will be the final farmers market of the season. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Reseachers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

The fire at Chief Louie Lake remains out of control, with smoke being visible to nearby communities. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Update from Northwest Fire Centre

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Taylor Bachrach and Rod Taylor election signs beside Hwy 16 in Terrace on Aug. 23, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
In their own words: Candidates weigh in on their most important issue