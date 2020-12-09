Fresh snow and groomed trails at Omineca Ski Club

Omineca Ski Club has been constantly grooming and working on the trails, ensuring they are winter-ready. With fresh snow coming in, the club has been grooming and refreshing several of its trail routes from Cedar to Spud, Boulder, Creekside, Dragons Back, Scampering Squirrel, Aidens Cut off, Summit and dog trails. In an email newsletter, the club also said that several people have already started showing up at the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)



