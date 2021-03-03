Fresh snow at Omineca Ski Club

Last week on Wednesday, it finally snowed after several days of above zero temperature and rain. The fresh snow and improved weather for the mountains meant fresh grooming out at the Omineca Ski Club. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map