Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)

Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Political turmoil, murder hornets – not to mention a global pandemic – has left many hoping 2020 comes to a quick end.

It’s no surprise that social media has been buzzing this week as this Friday marks Nov. 13 – a notoriously superstitious day for bad luck. This marks the second time the 13th day of a month has landed on a Friday this year, the last being back in March.

How did the day come about to be so feared?

Here’s a brief history, which does vary slightly from crowd to crowd: According to some historians, the day is linked to a Norse myth about 12 gods at a dinner party. The trickster god, named Loki, wasn’t invited to the party but showed up anyway, making him the 13th guest who also arranged for the death of one of the gods.

In pop culture, Jason Voorhees has taken over much of the narrative for Friday the 13th. The iconic hockey mask has become a highly recognizable image, not to mention the key costume of a 12-movie slasher franchise.

But this Friday the 13th slightly differs from years past because it falls on World Kindness Day – which also feels rather fitting in 2020.

The commemorative day, which was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement – a group of non-governmental organizations – is intended to be dedicated to doing an act of kindness and spread love.

Today, World Kindness Day is celebrated in 28 countries across the world, including in Canada.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bill to ban conversion therapy being turned into political fundraising tool
Next story
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

Just Posted

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

Remembrance Day in Burns Lake 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake comes together for a socially-distanced Remembrance Day

Burns Lake came together on Remembrance Day, outside in the CNC parking… Continue reading

BL trails (File photo)
Burns Lake to participate in RDBN’s Parks and Trail Service

The service is the outcome of the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study

The grant money is coming in time for the Village’s budget season. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake awarded a $732,000 provincial grant for Covid-19 relief

District of Houston, Granisle, the RDBN among the many receiving the grant

The by-election General voting date is set for Jan. 23, 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Council appoints election officers for the by-election

The by-elections are tentatively set to be conducted in January 2021

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts, Guides across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears money laundering concerns at B.C. casinos rose as 2010 Olympics neared

Larry Vander Graaf told the public inquiry into money laundering there was an increase in suspected illegal money

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Most Read