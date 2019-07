Burns Lake residents got a taste of pioneer life on July 13 at the Grassy Plains Summer Festival, also known as the Battle of the Primitive Hand Skills. Held at the Grassy Plains Community Hall, attendees watched a sheep shearing session, enjoyed live music and could join a black powder rendezvous demonstration of blasting vintage guns. (Blair McBride photos)

Black powder enthusiast Mike Bennie, from Nanaimo fires his vintage gun at the Grassy Plains Summer Festival.