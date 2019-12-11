Fuel mitigationt in Burns Lake delayed but underway

‘We are fully recognizing that it must be done’

Plans to remove hazardous fuels south of Burns Lake were delayed due to environmental considerations, but work is now underway, according to the Burns Lake Community Forest (Comfor).

Comfor had hoped to start the project on Oct. 15, but the excessive fall moisture and lack of frost or significant snow depth meant conditions for harvest operations, which take into account environmental considerations such as soil disturbance, were not ideal, said Comfor’s General Manager Frank Varga.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Comfor to start fuel mitigation project on Oct. 15

“We have had so much rain here in the fall that all the ground soil is quite saturated,” he said.

The multi-phase project, which includes harvesting partial and clear-cut areas and prescribed burning, is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020, said Varga, adding the entire project is expected to cost between $7 million and $8 million and will be funded through Comfor’s annual log sales.

The planned move on fuel mitigation follows the issuing in May of a report by forestry consultants B.A. Blackwell & Associates Ldt. The report found that most of Comfor’s land contains too much fuel, with 63 per cent of the landscape composed of hazardous fuel types.

The report also considered measures for reducing risks associated with mountain pine beetle, climate change and long-term fire suppression.

The dangers of excessive fuel have been a pressing concern for Burns Lake residents.

Last winter and spring, locals expressed their anxieties over the fuel problem in several public consultations held by the Chinook Community Forest. Meeting participants wanted to see more management in areas where logging is restricted but contain a significant amount of fuel.

Varga reiterated the significance of the problem last week.

“The extent of the dead pine surrounding our community is extensive,” he said. “Our ability to reduce the hazard by removing the dead and down fibre will go a long way. We are fully recognizing that it must be done, and so the Burns Lake Community Forest board is committed to seeing it come to fruition and be successful.”

The project’s success will also be measured in other ways, including wood fibre utilization and local employment, he said.

“We are going through a period of significant uncertainty in our sector. We are exploring any and all avenues to have every possible piece of fibre go to a facility,” Varga said, adding Comfor has set up a dryland sort yard to help support fibre utilization.

READ MORE: Comfor releases fire management plan

—With files from Blair McBride

Previous story
The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft
Next story
UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

No parole for Giesbrecht until 2031

Justice David Crossin said he did not believe Giesbrecht’s claim his firearm discharged accidentally

Lakes District Community choir performs

The Lakes District Community Choir presented its annual Christmas Concert on Dec.… Continue reading

Happy 100th Birthday Helen

Helen Hiebert celebrated her 100th birthday. On Dec. 6 there was an… Continue reading

Practice makes perfect

Girls hockey players hold a practice in the Tom Forsyth Arena in… Continue reading

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Most Read