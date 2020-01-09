‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad, centre, was one of 63 Canadians killed in the Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash over Iran on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 202. (Sia Ahmadi)

The Langara student who died when a Ukrainian plane crashed near Iran’s capital city on Wednesday was planning to build a new life in Canada after emigrating from Iran.

Delaram Dadashnejad, 26, was one of at least 13 British Columbians killed in the plane crash. In total, all 176 people on board, 63 of them Canadians, died.

“I was supposed to pick her up at the airport,” Dadashnejad’s friend Sia Ahmadi told Black Press Media by phone.

Ahmadi and Dadashnejad met at a New Year’s party in 2015, and the duo became close friends in 2018.

“She was very energetic, cheerful person. Always full of smiles, helping others,” he said.

“She always put her friends’ needs above her own.”

Ahmadi heard the news about the crash early on Wednesday morning. He woke up and was going to pick Dadashnejad up at the airport when he saw media reports. Ahmadi scrambled to see who the victims were before finding his friend’s name on the list.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS572 had been headed to Kiev as part of popular flight route for Iranian-Canadians. Iran and Canada severed diplomatic relations in 2012, and there are no flights between the two countries. Iranian officials said Wednesday’s plane crashed as a result of technical failures but on Thursday morning, the United States claimed the plane had been shot down by an Iranian missile.

Dadashnejad was returning from spending the holidays in Iran with her parents. She was supposed to have taken a Dec. 17 flight along with her sister, but ended up needing to take Wednesday’s flight instead.

“She studies… well, studied at Langara College,” Ahmadi said, the news of his friend’s death still new and raw as he spoke.

Dadashnejad first came to Canada a few years ago to study English, and was studying to be a dietician at Langara. She was planning to finish her studies at the University of B.C., Ahmadi said.

Dadashnejad was an active member of her community. She volunteered frequently and worked at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“She wanted to finish her degree and become a dietician. She wanted to stay in Canada,” Ahmadi.

The days since the plane crash have been difficult, Ahmadi said, and he and other friends have struggled to come to terms with the news.

Dadashnejad’s friends hoped to hold a memorial for her Wednesday night, Ahmadi said, but they called it off.

“A lot of people, including myself, just weren’t ready,” he said.

“I still don’t know how to deal with it.”

Ahmadi is thankful for the messages of support and is heartened by how Canadians have come together to mourn the 63 of their own killed in the plane crash.

“I think Canada has been supportive of the Iranian community. I saw the prime minister’s message and I think that’s important for the families,” he said.

It will take time for Ahmadi to come to terms with the fact that Dadashnejad is no longer here.

“I’ve never been through something like this,” Ahmadi said.

“It’s devastating.”

