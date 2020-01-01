Fun day at Save on Foods in Burns Lake

Save on Foods in Burns Lake held a holiday event on Dec. 22. It included face painting, local musicians and performers, free hot chocolate and apple cider. The also had Spin and Win wheel for a $2 donation to BC Children’s Hospital – which raise dover $300. There was also “Selfies with Santa” and anyone who shopped over $100 was entered in a raffle to win your grocery purchases back on a gift card. Store manager, Michael Vatcher said, “We love serving Burns Lake have a great holiday season.” (Submitted photos)



