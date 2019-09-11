Fun for all at the Lakes District Fall Fair

The Lakes District Fall Fair held its annual event on Sept. 6-8 at the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds. After the wildfires of 2018 forced organizers to put the fair on hold, it came back with a blast this year and hundreds of people attended the dozens of events over the three days. Among the many attractions were performances from local musicians, logger sports, exhibit halls and the PG Cottonwood Railway.

The animal and livestock attractions at the fair were sights to behold in themselves. The fair featured livestock shows, stock dog trials, jackpot barrel racing and the very popular heavy horse pull competition, in which strong horses pull a sled of increasingly heavier weights that are more than several times the animals’ combined body weight.

Children enjoyed riding horses in the main arena and tiny pony buggy made an appearance. On Sept. 8, aspiring logging athletes tested their mettle with such logger sports as axe throwing, hammering, chopping wood and a foot race of securing choke cables to logs. (Blair McBride photos)

 

Previous story
Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

Just Posted

Rattée visits Burns Lake

Claire Rattée, Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, accompanied by… Continue reading

Construction of water treatment plant begins

Ground work started on Sept. 4 as part of the construction of… Continue reading

November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was… Continue reading

October court date for pair accused of Southside assault

The next court appearance for two local men charged with involvement in… Continue reading

Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby winners

A total of 196 anglers cast their rods at the Ootsa Lake… Continue reading

Fun for all at the Lakes District Fall Fair

The Lakes District Fall Fair held its annual event on Sept. 6-8… Continue reading

Exercise caution with cannabis

Editor: Cannabis can be used for medicinal purposes but it can also… Continue reading

Appreciate the flowery beauty of Burns Lake

Editor: I went for a walk around Burns Lake one evening this… Continue reading

Grand contribution to the arts

Lakes District Arts Council vice-president Wayne Brown presents a $1,000 scholarship cheque… Continue reading

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Most Read