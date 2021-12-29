Fun Frost and Family Festival winners

Candace Fisher, Best Traditional Tree winner (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News))Candace Fisher, Best Traditional Tree winner (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News))
Lyssa McDonald, Most Original Tree winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)Lyssa McDonald, Most Original Tree winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)
Kimberly Knocke, Best Tree Theme winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)Kimberly Knocke, Best Tree Theme winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)
The Burns Lake Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Business Decorating Contest-Indoor Display winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)The Burns Lake Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Business Decorating Contest-Indoor Display winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)
Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts, Business Decorating Outdoor/Window Display winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts, Business Decorating Outdoor/Window Display winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)
Eleanor Giesbrecht Best Residential Door/Window winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)Eleanor Giesbrecht Best Residential Door/Window winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)
Brandon Joseph, Most Creative Residential Decorations winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)Brandon Joseph, Most Creative Residential Decorations winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)
Angela Pollock, Best Residential Decorations winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)Angela Pollock, Best Residential Decorations winner. (Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake District and Chamber of Commerce announced all of the winners for the Fun Frost and Family Festival. Candace Fisher won for Best Traditional Tree, Lyssa McDonald won for Most Original Tree, Kimberly Knocke won for Best Tree Theme, The Burns Lake Bulkley Valley Credit Union won for Business Decorating Contest-Indoor Display, Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts won for Business Decorating Outdoor/Window Display, Eleanor Giesbrecht won for Best Residential Door/Window, Brandon Joseph (seen here) won for Most Creative Residential Decorations, and Angela Pollock won for Best Residential Decorations. (Burns Lake and Chamber of Commerce photos/Lakes District News)

