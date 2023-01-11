D&D

Fun games at the library

The Burns Lake Public Library has a room strictly for teenagers, hoping this will serve as a safe space for them while helping attract more of this demographic to the library. Friday youth gathered and played boards games. For more info on different activities call 250-692-3192 or email libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com for more info. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)

