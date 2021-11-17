Fun run bike rally for DLES

On Nov. 4, students from Decker Lake Elementary School were treated to a fun run bike rally during PE class. Two guests from Spirit North led the sessions and students thoroughly enjoyed the fresh air. Rachelle Van Zanten and Chris Paulson were the Spirit North leaders and provided students with this engaging lesson. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

