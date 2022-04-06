Fundraiser event for family of Crystal Parlee in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Airsoft Association (BLAA) and Tweedsmuir Hotel are teaming up for a community cause. A joint fundraiser will be held on April 23 for the family of Crystal Parlee, a local care aide at The Pines Care Home who passed on March 26 away from gleoplastoma (brain cancer).

The event will consist of airsoft game followed by fundraiser dinner and silent auction.

“The idea came about from several members of the community, I believe they were members that worked at The Pines and at the hospital mentioning that one of their care aides had brain cancer. Eventually one night my wife mentioned it to me and she said that she felt that there was just not enough being done for this family,” said BLAA board member Devvon Barnhart.

“The fact of the matter is we recognize that her family will still need help in these hard times. She leaves two small children and her husband she also has two grown children, and we’re here to help. The BLAA will do anything we can as we hopefully seek to become a strong pillar in this community,” Barnhart told Lakes District News.

The event will begin with an all-day airsoft game event where everyone is welcome to come try out airsoft at the BLAA airsoft field, located at the end of Wallace Road where it turns into Highland Drive. Airsoft rental kits will be available for $20, with all the proceeds going to Parlee’s family.

The games will be followed by a dinner, silent auction and dance with live music at the Tweedsmuir Hotel, with tickets going for a cost of $50. For dinner, guests will be given a choice between chicken souvlaki with rice pilaf, or steak dinner with a baked potato or pasta. Starter soup or salad and desert are also included in the meal.

“We decided to make our opening game day a massive event where people can come and play airsoft all day then have a wonderful dinner and silent auction evening with Crystal in mind and with all proceeds going to her family during these hard times,” said Barnhart.

“In the past the Tweedsmuir Hotel has been a huge supporter of the BLAA. With that in mind I approached the manager, Belinda and spoke with her about the situation she was more than happy to help a family in need. They were willing to and are putting in 100 per cent of the food for the entire event free of charge along with the staff and the building,” he continued.

“The Tweedsmuir Hotel got involved because it was the right thing to do to help a family in need in Burns Lake. We are hoping to raise enough money to help the Parlee family get through this tough time with whatever they would need. Ticket sales for the event are moving quickly so we are hoping for a good turnout,” said Blenda Bueckert, manager of the Tweedsmuir Hotel.

According to Barnhart, they’re hoping to sell 160 tickets, and raise anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 for the family from the events at the airsoft field the dinner and all the donations.

Tickets for the event are being sold at several locations around town; the Tweedsmuir Hotel, Woods N’ Water, Real Food (formerly known as Old n’ Bold Cafe), Mojo Cannabis, Fields and The Dollar Store.

“So far we’re expecting the turnout to be better at the dinner than the airsoft event but we’re hopeful at this point. We’ve gotten the okay for a barbeque tailgate type event at the airsoft event for a couple of hours during the day which we’re also going to be raising money for the family as well. We hope that it goes just as swimmingly as everything else,” said Barnhart.

In addition to the locations listed above, tickets can be purchased through Barnhart by cash only. Barnhart can be contacted through the BLAA Facebook page.

