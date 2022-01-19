Funds still remain in Village of Burns Lake non-profit recovery grant

More then half of remaining funds now allocated by the village. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake is still looking for recipients for its non-profit society resiliency grant, as unallocated fund remain.

Funding for the program was included as part of a COVID-19 restart grant for $732,000 awarded to the village in Dec. 31, 2020. Of that, $70,000 was to go to the non-profit resiliency grant.

During an Oct. 12, 2021 meeting, village council approved a motion to expand the boundary limits to include organizations in Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Electoral Areas B and E, because at the time there was $50,000 remaining, and a shortage of grant applicants. The idea was to include organizations located within the Lakes District that provide programming for Burns Lake residents.

Since the expansion, some of the remaining funds have been allocated as several more organizations have come forth to apply for funding, including some that are within the original boundary limits.

Non-profits that have received grant funding since Oct. 12 include the Seniors Housing Society which received $2,000, Burns Lake Minor Hockey which received $5,000, The Burns Lake Legion which received $3,000 and the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce which received $2,500.

In terms of organizations in Electoral Areas B and E; the Burns lake Snowmobile Association , the Lakes District Fair Association, Ride Burns, the Rose Lake Community Club, Ootsa Lake Bible Camp, the Tchesinkut Lake Recreation Commission, and the Colleymount Recreation Commission have reached received $2,000 in funding. In addition, the Burns Lake Airsoft Association also received $1,300.

All in all, since the expansion, a total of $15,300 was given to organizations in Electoral Areas B and E, and $12,500 were given to organizations within municipal boundaries. This brings the remaining funds down from $50,000 to $22,200.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

