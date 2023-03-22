65th Annual Festival of the Performing Arts, March 9 - 18.

Gala Honours Concert in Burns Lake

The 65th Annual Festival of the Performing Arts was a nine day event that took place in Burns Lake. it all started on March 9 leading up to the Gala Honours Concert on March 18. Various performances took place such as instrumental, speech arts, piano and vocal. Four different adjudicators came to Burns Lake – Instrumental Adjudicator – Calvin Dyck from Mission, Speech Arts Adjudicator – Mike Stack from Vancouver, Piano Adjudicator – April Smith from Victoria and Vocal Adjudicator – Karyn Way also from Vancouver, each adjudicator provided each performer feedback. The purpose of the festival is for music, vocal and speech arts participants to accept the challenge of performing while they are encouraged to learn, share and grow. This year was back in person after a two year hiatus of in person performances due to Covid.

 

