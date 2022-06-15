Garter snake in Burns Lake

garter snake

This not so little guy was recently spotted in a Burns Lake resident’s garden. The local gardener said the snake even took a strike at her as she neared him. When posted on Facebook some suggested he may be a checkered garter snake but is more likely a western garter. They have no venom, but they may vibrate their tail in dry vegetation to imitate the sound of a rattlesnake. There common defence mechanism of releasing a foul smelling scent from their anal glands near the base of the tail. They may bite if handled, but are harmless. Adults range in size between 18 and 26 inches in length. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

