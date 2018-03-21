Gas tax fund helps Fraser Lake

The Village of Fraser Lake is pleased to receive funding through the Strategic Gas Tax Fund in the amount of $354,310.00. This funding supports the Village of Fraser Lake’s Park Drive Water Main Extension Project.

This project ensures Park Drive residents receive a clean and safe water supply, and this project will complete services to all residential properties in the Village of Fraser Lake. Without the support of the Strategic Gas Tax Fund, our community would not have the capacity to complete such a project.

“Improvements to local infrastructure are so important. They make our communities even better places to live,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We are pleased to partner with local governments and the federal government to improve the daily lives of British Columbians.”