Gearing up for the 55+ Games

A group of participants in the upcoming 55+ BC Games gathered in Spirit Square on Sept. 4 and received a cheque for $350 from the Burns Lake Community Forest. The funds will help support them at the sporting event in Kelowna on Sept. 10-14. Marmon Financial Management also helped fund a tent and other accessories to give shelter to track & field athletes at the Games. A total of 12 participants from Burns Lake will compete in a range of activities including equestrian, women’s hockey, golf and mountain biking. The dozen are among 63 competitors from the northwest region heading down to Kelowna. The 55+ BC Games have been running annually since 1987 and have drawn thousands of competitors each year. (Submitted photo)