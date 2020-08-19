Geese making a nuisance at the beach and the newly opened Splash Park

Concerned locals cleanup the beach while village looks for permanent solutions to the issue

The Radley Beach Splash Park is just two weeks old and is already hitting road bumps with the geese flying around creating a mess.

The village council, in their Aug. 11 meeting brought up the issue of the geese and CAO Sheryl Worthing explained how the maintenance crew has been at the splash park cleaning up the mess every day.

“We have been getting them to get some extra cleaning in but it is getting hard to constantly keep a track of the mess the birds are creating,” said Worthing during the meeting. The village is now looking in to humane ideas to keep the birds at a distance from the park.

The problem with the birds is however neither limited to just the Splash Park, nor is it new according to some people in the community. The geese poop lying around on the beach has been a constant matter of irritation for several beach goers, many of whose kids dip in the water and then have to walk through the poop-riddled beach.

Last Thursday, a couple of concerned parents took matters in their own hands and after three hours, managed to clean up most of the beach area.

Danielle Sapach, who was one of the parents who cleaned up the beach, posted on a Facebook Group about this cleanup.

“I want to send a shout out to a fellow mom who bought a rake today to come down and help me clean up this disgusting mess. Conveniently neither the village or the recreation page allows people to post directly on their page. This took us nearly three hours today. We didn’t get it all, but we got most of it!!!! Shame on you Village, and shame on you recreation committee. This is appalling and disgusting!!!!! Our kids play here!!!!!” read her post.

The post received a lot of support with locals thanking Sapach, or calling the village out over the lack of cleaning services.

When asked about the particular issue, Worthing said that it was definitely on the village’s radar and that they were constantly looking at solutions on the matter.

”We have changed the staff workplan to address the beach and lawn earlier in the day, more frequently in the day and daily. We are constantly working on how to improve this situation,” she said.

