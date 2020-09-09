Gemma Elliott’s solo art show at the Lakes District Museum and Gallery in September

Admission to the museum is by donation

Gemma Elliott’s solo art showcase will be the second Art Exhibition at the Lakes District Museum and Gallery this year. This exhibit called “Faces and Places” will be up at the museum for the entire month of September.

Elliots artwork ranges from acrylics and watercolor to pencil sketches, showcasing a generous variety and her talent through the different mediums.

Visitors can check out the showcase during Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is by donation only. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)