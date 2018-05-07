Gerow Island Road flooded

The rapidly melting snowpack has led to flooding on Gerow Island, just south of Burns Lake’s village centre. Gerow Island Road, shown here, is partially flooded. Anyone operating a boat on Burns Lake is reminded to beware of creating waves that could damage homes in areas affected by floodwater. (Submitted photo)
