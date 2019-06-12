Get ready for Canada Day

Canada Day celebrations at Spirit Square

The annual Canada Day Celebrations, put on by the Village of Burns Lake and the Chamber of Commerce, with help from the Lakes District Arts Council, will take place at Spirit Square starting at 11:30 a.m. on July 1. There will be vendors, live music, a Canada Day cake and much more. And look for information about a pancake breakfast at The Legion on that morning, before the events at Spirit Square. Watch for more information as Canada Day gets closer, in Lakes District News. Oh, Canada!

Looking for a cultural adventure? Think about a House Concert!

Have you ever experienced a live concert from a few feet away, in your living room … or someone else’s living room? House concerts have been around for many years. Executive Director of Living Room Live, Nicola Davis, is hoping to expand a classical music tour through northern BC, with the first tour planned for fall 2019. Hosts hold concerts in their homes, or other small local spaces. Living Room Live is looking for new hosts for one of three 2019 tour concerts. For more information, click on the link below, or e-mail info@livingroomlive.ca

https://www.livingroomlive.ca

Previous story
Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Just Posted

Caring for Burns Lake animals

Dozens of dogs and cats were brought in to the community animal… Continue reading

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Community targets VQO rules amid fire safety concerns

Wildfire season is upon us in northern British Columbia, and some Burns… Continue reading

Annual Wildfire Service barbecue

Members of the BC Wildfire Service enjoy a barbecue lunch at the… Continue reading

RDBN opts to join entrepreneur immigration pilot scheme

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will back a candidate under the… Continue reading

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read