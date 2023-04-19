Get ready for the Burns Lake Trade Show

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the Burns Lake Centennial 2023 Trade Show. The event for vendors is sold out now and the rest of the preparations on well on their way. The trade show happens May 12 and 13 at the Tom Forsyth Arena in Burns Lake. Seen here is Jason and Riley Jubinville from P&B Feeds, volunteering to get the billboard secured at the chamber. Chamber manager said, “Everything is coming together nicely and we are excited to bring back the trade show, we haven’t had one since 2019 which was a success, so we are hoping this one will be just as great are better.” The community is invited to come down and check out the two day event with a $5 charge for whole weekend. (Randi Amendt photo/Lakes District News)