Get your ticket to Anne of Green Gables

Tickets are now on sale at Process 4 circle arts Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre for “Anne of Green Gables: The Ballet” on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the LDSS MPR. We expect this show to sell out, so if you are thinking about attending, get your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Watch for more details on this performance, coming soon!



