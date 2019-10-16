Getting to know the game

Children in the initiation hockey program learn the fundamental of the game in the Tom Forsyth Arena in Burns Lake on Oct. 2. (Blair McBride photos)
Children in the initiation hockey program learn the fundamental of the game in the Tom Forsyth Arena in Burns Lake on Oct. 2. (Blair McBride photos)
Priestly Meats shows off its new meat truck, set up beside Tech… Continue reading
Dozens of residents came out for the Fall Festival at Wild Roots… Continue reading
Northern Health (NH) is considering introducing ultrasound technology to the Lakes District… Continue reading
Biathlete Emily Dickson, formerly of Burns Lake was selected on Oct. 7… Continue reading
The Burns Lake Fire Training Society (BLFTS) received a donation of $3,917… Continue reading
Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues
Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada
The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017
A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee
More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment
CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate
Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.
It was a difficult summer for some Southside residents frustrated by the… Continue reading
The take-it-anywhere pickup owes plenty to its Wrangler roots
Kia unleashes its biggest, brashest model yet
Home sales through the Canadian Multiple Listing Service were up 0.6 per cent month over month
Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight
Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues
A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee
Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada