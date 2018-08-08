Gilmore Lake Fire burning near Topley

Evacuation alert and order in effect

The Gilmore Lake Wildfire, located eight km southwest of Topley, has burned approximately 100 hectares since it was discovered yesterday.

The fire is zero per cent contained and continues to move in an easterly direction.

Initial attack crews are mobilizing sprinkler protection units on nearby structures. Five helicopters and one air tanker were sent to the site yesterday

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has implemented an evacuation order and alert for this wildfire.

While the evacuation alert is in effect, residents should be prepared by:

– Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

– Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339;

– Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened if required.

Evacuees should:

– Leave the area immediately;

– If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456;

– Close all windows and doors;

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

– Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

– Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

– Take critical items – medicine, purse, wallet, and keys – only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash;

– Register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Social Services Director from 0800 to 1630 at 250-692-3195; or

– Visit the Reception Centre in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia at 545 Hwy. 16, Burns Lake or contact the Reception Centre at 250-692-3195.

Emergency Social Services (ESS) can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification. After hours in regard to ESS contact the Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For more information, visit www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

