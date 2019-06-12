Girls boot the ball

Burns Lake girls in the under-15 category put on their cleats and played soccer on the field near the Lakes District Secondary School track on May 23. (Blair McBride photos)
Burns Lake girls in the under-15 category put on their cleats and played soccer on the field near the Lakes District Secondary School track on May 23. (Blair McBride photos)
Dozens of dogs and cats were brought in to the community animal… Continue reading
Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests
Wildfire season is upon us in northern British Columbia, and some Burns… Continue reading
Members of the BC Wildfire Service enjoy a barbecue lunch at the… Continue reading
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will back a candidate under the… Continue reading
RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO
The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over
Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign
B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke
Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff
Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident
Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers
Workers and production will be shut down by August
Police say no one has come forward with more information
Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop
Experts say nine times as many wild fish were reported inside open-net pen farms in 2017 compared to 2011
Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26
B.C., Alberta revenue sharing embraced by small, rural, poor first nations
A Russian distributor also censored scenes from ‘Rocketman’ that featured gay sex and drug use
Every degree Celsius that the world’s oceans warm, the total mass of sea animals is projected to drop by 5 per cent
Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26