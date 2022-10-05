The Burns Lake Timbermen’s head coach Stefan Fournier with signed players.

GMHL postpones hockey season until Oct. 3

Burns Lake Timbermen still looking to fill up the roster

Last week, the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) announced that they will be postponing the season start after conducting a Western Division audit that included the challenges faced by its new members in the somewhat remote footprint in northwestern British Columbia.

According to the announcement, “it was determined that a slight delay would ensure a strong start to the season for its 3 new expansion teams within that region. Items such as team-specific challenges like billeting and busing, as well as inter-divisional logistics and training, insurance and travel for its trained and sanctioned officials from multiple provinces, had a hand in the decision.”

The Burns Lake Timbermen’s head coach Stefan Fournier confirmed this when asked about the season start and confirmed that the team was still looking to fill up spots.

“We’re currently taking everything day by day. We’re still skating every day and waiting for our roster to fill up and for the season to start

“The team is actively coming together, but we’re still looking for forwards and defenceman; we’re full, on goalies,” he said.

The team is also still looking for billets.

“If anyone wanted to billet they should reach out to james@burnslakejuniora.com,” he said.

Fournier will be with the team in Burns Lake throughout the season and is encouraging people to contact him if they have any questions. His cell number is (514)772-8483 or email him at stefan@burnslakejuniora.com.

