Burns Lake Timbermen will not be playing at the Greater Metro Junior-A Hockey League due the cancellation of the western division. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Timbermen will not be playing at the Greater Metro Junior-A Hockey League due the cancellation of the western division. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)

GMHL western division is cancelled for the 2023/24 season

There will not be a season for the Burns Lake Timbermen for the upcoming 2023/24 season

Earlier this year the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL) made an announcement that they will not be renewing the memberships of all teams in British Columbia.

Effective immediately, all the members, staff, players of the western division will cease to operate for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

This means the Burns Lake Timbermen will be no more.

“It is with regret that we must inform you of a significant decision regarding the Western division of the GMHL,” Bob Russell President of GMHL said. “Due to financial challenges and various other issues, we are left with no choice but to cease all GMHL team operations within the region.”

GMHL has made this decision after careful consideration of the circumstances and the impact on the overall stability and functioning of the GMHL.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration this news may bring, both for the affected teams and the dedicated individuals involved. It is our intention to prioritize the sustainability and long-term viability of the league as a whole,” Russell said.

Last year, there had been several complaints about the mismanagement of the Burns Lake Timbermen’s western commissioner Derek Prue.

Some concerns were about not having proper accommodations, players having to sleep on the bus and at other times they had to sleep on the floor because there were not enough beds and available rooms in hotels.

Other complaints were that the team did not have enough hockey gears for the players perform at their best level.

Parents paid up to $10,000 in order to have their kids play on the team and were guarantee top quality training which fell short the whole season.

Prue has yet to make any comment about the current situation of the Burns Lake Timbermen.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smashing good time ahead at pickleball tournament for mental health in Penticton

Just Posted

Gwyndolyn Nicholas and Nathan Nicholas at their Ursa Minor Brewing, ootsa Lake B.C. (Submitted photo/ Lakes District News)
Wildfires affecting tourism and local brewery

Ms. Bonny, Julie Harrison and Clive the Therapy Dog had the pleasure of visiting our local schools for story time, learning to stay safe around dogs and what animal needs to be healthy and happy. They visited William Konkin Elementary, Francois Lake Elementary, LBN Elementary, Decker Lake Elementary and Grassy Plains Elementary. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Clive the therapy dog does school visits in Burns Lake

Following recent rains, campfire restrictions have been eased in several communities within BC Wildfire Service’s Northwest Fire Centre, bringing warmth and comfort back to outdoor enthusiasts. (Leon Contreras/Unsplash)
BC Wildfire Service eases campfire ban in northwest

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine Thornhill Director Ted Ramsey criticizes the regional district’s inefficiencies, highlighting Thornhill’s need for self-governance and financial autonomy, as he prepares to submit an application to incorporate the community into its own city. (Staff photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Thornhill to incorporate as city, seek independence from regional district