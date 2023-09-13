GMHL western division is cancelled for the 2023/24 season

There will not be a season for the Burns Lake Timbermen for the upcoming 2023/24 season

Burns Lake Timbermen will not be playing at the Greater Metro Junior-A Hockey League due the cancellation of the western division. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)

Earlier this year the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL) made an announcement that they will not be renewing the memberships of all teams in British Columbia.

Effective immediately, all the members, staff, players of the western division will cease to operate for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

This means the Burns Lake Timbermen will be no more.

“It is with regret that we must inform you of a significant decision regarding the Western division of the GMHL,” Bob Russell President of GMHL said. “Due to financial challenges and various other issues, we are left with no choice but to cease all GMHL team operations within the region.”

GMHL has made this decision after careful consideration of the circumstances and the impact on the overall stability and functioning of the GMHL.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration this news may bring, both for the affected teams and the dedicated individuals involved. It is our intention to prioritize the sustainability and long-term viability of the league as a whole,” Russell said.

Last year, there had been several complaints about the mismanagement of the Burns Lake Timbermen’s western commissioner Derek Prue.

Some concerns were about not having proper accommodations, players having to sleep on the bus and at other times they had to sleep on the floor because there were not enough beds and available rooms in hotels.

Other complaints were that the team did not have enough hockey gears for the players perform at their best level.

Parents paid up to $10,000 in order to have their kids play on the team and were guarantee top quality training which fell short the whole season.

Prue has yet to make any comment about the current situation of the Burns Lake Timbermen.