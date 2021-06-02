Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)

GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

Indigenous campaign to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

Editor’s note: This article contains details about experiences at residential schools in B.C. and may be upsetting to readers.

Three prominent Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders are raising funds to search the Island’s five residential schools with the same technology used to discover the mass grave site in Kamloops last week.

Tired of waiting on the federal government to take action, filmmaker and journalist Steve Sxwithul’txw, renowned carver Tom LaFortune and educator and producer Michelle Mundy launched a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday to purchase their own searching technology. As of late Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $$77,000, surpassing its original goal of $25,000.

This is the amount Sxwithul’txw estimates they will need to buy one ground-penetrating radar unit. The units consist of a small antenna shaped like a box, which is dragged along the surface of the ground while sending a signal into the soil. If the soil has been disturbed, as it would have been to dig graves, the unit’s signal will change.

READ ALSO: Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

Steve Sxwithul’txw is a journalist, filmmaker and residential school survivor. (Black Press Media file photo)

“It’s about helping our ancestors,” said Sxwithul’txw, a survivor of the Kuper Island Residential School. “They have been pushed aside in unmarked graves in places they never wanted to go to in the first place. It’s heartbreaking.”

On Tuesday, former senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair issued a statement saying that more mass grave sites will be found.

“Survivors talked about children who suddenly went missing. Some talked about children who went missing into mass burial sites. Some survivors talked about infants who were born to young girls at the residential schools, infants who had been fathered by priests, were taken away from them and deliberately killed – sometimes thrown into furnaces, we were told,” he said.

For Sxwithul’txw, the next step is engaging with the different First Nations where the residential school properties are located.

“The focus for us is on getting these young children back where they belong,” he said.

READ ALSO: Gitksan grandmother says Canadians need to face the whole truth about residential schools

Despite the renewed pain and anger of the last week, Sxwithul’txw said he’s feeling hopeful. Based on the messages he has received, he believes many of the GoFundMe donations have come from non-Indigenous people who want to do something to help.

“I think these next couple of years are going to be country changing,” he said. “I think we’re seeing the cusp of something much, much bigger and the realization that Canada has failed First Nations in more than one way – they’ve taken our lives.”

Sxwithul’txw said he’s talking with a number of experts, figuring out how they can go about their search, and that he’ll be updating donors along the way. On Vancouver Island, there are 202 children known to have died at five residential schools, although the Truth and Reconciliation Commission estimates the number is actually far higher. These are their names.

Kuper Island Residential School – Penelakut Island (1890-1975)

Adelina Paul

Adeline Celestine Jones

Alfred William

Allen Jameson

Aloysius Daniel

Aloysius Wilson

Amanda Frenchie

Amanda James

Amos Johnson

Andrew Joseph

Angus Crocker

Anna Amie

Annie Pappenburger

Annie Tommy

August Jimmy

August Tseleokanum

Belinda Marie Jack

Bernadette Thomas

Beverly Joseph

Bob Pierre

Caroline Felix

Caroline Jacob

Caroline Williams

Catherine Jacob

Catherine Johnny

Catherine Tom

Celina Thomas

Charlie Bob

Christine Harry

Clothilda Willie

Cosmas Ya-Epoutle

Delphina Theoqualt

Donalda Philip

Eddie Bob

Edgar Basil

Eline Frenchie

Eliza Louis

Eliza Page

Elizabeth Smith

Ellen Casimir

Ellen Moses

Elmer Hardy

Emile Keith

Emily Peter

Emma Williams

Etienne Harry

Eva Hall

Everest Alex George

Felix Antoine

Francois Johnny

Frank Johnny

George Baptist

George George

George Moses (Kuper Island)

Harold Araneda

Harry Johnny

Henry Johnny

Henry Willie

Herbert Gabourie

Ida Tom

Jasper Mitchell

Jeannen Joe

Jim Baptist

Joe Edwards

John Baptist Jim

Johnny Jack

Joseph Basil

Joseph Jacob

Josephine Jacob

Josephine Norris

Jules Tseleskampten

Lena Ruben

Lilly Leo Charlie

Lizzie Johnny

Lizzie Joseph Edward

Louisa Williams

Lucy O’Sheam

Lucy Peter Norris

Mabel Moses

Maggie Bob

Margaret Louis

Maria Mclean

Marie Thorne

Martha Phillip

Mary Agnes Johnston

Mary Josie Siah

Mildred James

Modest Kosteinagant

Moise Jim

Nelson Sophy

Norma Pauline Frank

Norman Clarence Aleck

P. Williams (Kuper Island)

Patricia Marilyn Joseph

Patrick Joe

Peter Siah

Philip Jack

Pierre Bob

Raymond A. Brown

Richard Thomas

Rosalie Moses

Rosalina Johnny

Rosy Michael David

Samuel Anghame

Samuel Whonock

Simon Gontek

Simon Tom

Sophie Baptist

Sophie Casimir

Sophie Joseph

Stanley Frank

Stanley Paul

Theophane Johnny

Thomas Jim

Tommy Aleck

Vera Underwood

Verneda David

Veronica Classetow Canute

William Jones

William Peter

Willie Henry

St. Michaels Residential School – Alert Bay (1894 -1974)

Andrea Helen Alfred

Alfred McKay

Douglas Benson

Eva George

George L. Humchitt

Jackie Archie James

Lucy Gordon

Molly Irene Moon

Mona

Reggie Allan

Samson Edgar

Samson Harris

Sophia Edgar

Thomas Mason

May Nysok

Christie Residential School – Tofino/Meares Island (1900 -1983)

Adolph Maurus

Agnes Amos

Alice George

Anderson Sye

Andrew Tom

Catherine Marshall

Cecil Williams

Clara Andrew

Dolores George

George Johnson

James Louie George

Jessie Lucas

Joan Manson

Joseph Ignace

Lawrence Thompson

Lorena Thomas

Mary Vincent

Moses Tom

Pearl Michael

Rose Johnson

Samson Mclean

Stanley Joseph

Thomas Campbell

Alberni Residential School – Port Alberni (1900 -1973)

Annie Jack

Bertha Fred

Cyril Mussel

Dalton Silver

David Thomas

Edward Thompson

Gary Hopkins

Gary James Hopkins

Gary Ross

Gerald Wilson

Herb Robert Green

Ivan Wilson

Jack Williams

Katie Taylor

Lily Peal Smith

Maisie Shaw

Mary Bob

Mary Elaine George

Mary Taylor

Maud Jackson

Mitchell Joseph

Nellie Kiutesi

Norman Bob

Ramona Taylor

Shirley Leslie Williams

Taylor Santo

Theodore Mckay

Violet McKay

Virginia Moses

Yinnito Taylor

Ahousaht Residential School – Ahousaht Island (1904 -1940)

Arthur

Bella Peter

Carrie George

Dora Noshkepy

Edward Arnold

Emil Howard

Frank Ubaldus

George Quisot

Katie Manulth

May Harris

Sophie Noothlenu

Tillian Mckay

William Maquina

The GoFundMe, called Find Our Lost Children, can be found at gofundme.com.

Residential school survivors who need support can call the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

With files from The Canadian Press

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Incumbent Corrina Leween re-elected as Chief for Cheslatta Carrier Nation
Next story
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

Just Posted

Shauna Alec has been working on the program since 2014. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Shauna Alec from Burns Lake receives provincial recognition in early childhood education

Awarded the Lenora Pritchard Award of Excellence

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

Burns Lake water levels before and after the Weir. (UFFCA website/Lakes District News)
Passive weir could be constructed on Endako river

Public engagement sought to determine effects of the weir on Burns Lake residents

Shelly Lewis sustained severe injuries during her allegedly unlawful arrest in December last year. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Woman files civil claim against a Burns Lake constable

Excessive police force among other allegations

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the nonstop rains. The village will soon start working on numerous patching projects throughout the avenues according the village Chief Administrative Officer, Sheryl Worthing. Work on the 2021 paving projects will also commence this summer. According to Worthing, the 2021 paving program will be Third Ave from Center Street to Kerr Street and First Ave from just above Center Street to Carroll Street. LB Paving representatives will be on site in the coming weeks for an assessment. After the site visit, the scope of work required for Third avenue will be confirmed and First avenue will be evaluated for scope of work and projected costs. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Road bumps and potholes in Burns Lake

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the… Continue reading

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

Most Read