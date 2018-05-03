Going for the jackpot in Burns Lake

Is Burns Lake the “luckiest place in B.C.”?

A few minutes is all it takes to find someone buying a lottery ticket at the Husky convenience store in Burns Lake.

The store made headlines on April 25 when CBC reported that people in Burns Lake win the B.C. 50/50 draw 100 times more than statistics would predict. One local man is said to have won 22 times.

And the Husky station claims to be top seller of winning 50/50 tickets in the province.

John William agreed that it’s a lucky spot — along with the nearby Sne C’al Yegh Gas Bar at Lake Babine First Nation and the Rainbow Gas Bar on Highway 16.

The lucky tickets are “always here,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

But not everyone has tapped into the supposed Burns Lake charm. “He didn’t sell me a winning ticket,” said Wilfred Charlie, referring to the Husky convenience store clerk. “We spend lots.”

Indeed, claims that Burns Lake is blessed with special good fortune likely stem from high volumes of tickets sold.

The town reportedly accounts for 4.4 percent of all B.C. 50/50 draws — and tickets purchased in Burns Lake represent 4.9 percent of wins.

But as they say, you can’t win if you don’t play.

 

The Husky store in Burns Lake claims to be the top seller of winning B.C. 50/50 tickets. (David Gordon Koch photo)

The Husky store in Burns Lake claims to be the top seller of winning B.C. 50/50 tickets. (David Gordon Koch photo)

John Williams playing lotto at the Burns Lake Husky. (David Gordon Koch)

Stephanie Pierre preparing her lotto tickets at the Husky convenience store in Burns Lake. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Previous story
Next tsunami alert will be on your phone
Next story
Council briefs

Just Posted

Council briefs

Art gallery site undecided, ferry campaign supported, and other reports from the April 24 council meeting

Going for the jackpot in Burns Lake

Is Burns Lake the “luckiest place in B.C.”?

Next tsunami alert will be on your phone

Emergency Management BC will test the new Alert Ready system on cell phones staring May 9

Burn Lake council debates debt

Prospect of $2.7 million loan rejected

Citizens on Patrol

Photo: Burns Lake COPS, the RCMP’s “extra eyes and ears,” held an open house recently

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Most Read