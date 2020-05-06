Golfers must not touch the flagstick at the Willow Grove Golf and Country Club as the course implements COVID-19 restrictions. (Willow Grove Golf and Country Club photo)

Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

And there have been tournament cancellations

Golfers are reacting well so far in the new season to specific rules stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, says Bonnie Edgar, the owner of Willow Grove Golf and Country Club.

Using guidance from national golfing organizations and adapting to the course’s specific facilities, golfers are being asked to obey stringent rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

“So far people have been good,” said Edgar last week. “They’re already used to what’s in place at businesses and other places here.”

“I thought I’d get complaints but so far it’s been good.”

The course, for instance, is limiting the number of clients to three within its main building and limiting access to its locker building to one person at a time.

There is no in-house meal service but there is take out.

A public health order limits the number of people who can gather to no more than 50 and that means an tournaments planned are on hold for the time being.

“We’ve already had a few cancellations [of tournaments],” said Edgar. “Even for us, we can’t have more than 50 people at one time here.”

It also means that tee times are being spaced at least 15 minutes apart to prevent larger groups from gathering in one spot.

Because of the nature of the sport, Edgar says maintaining a physical distance of six feet should not be an issue as golfers naturally do not get in the way of another golfer’s swing range.

One specific measure Edgar is enforcing is limiting the number of people on a golf cart to just the driver unless the other person is a member of the same family.

“That applies to even privately-owned carts,” she added.

The course’s range is closed until further notice and only three persons on the practice green are allowed for five minutes at a time.

To further avoid high touch areas, touching the flagstick is now allowed and there’s a one-stroke penalty if that rule is broken. Cups are covered and hitting the cup is considered having sunk the ball.

It also goes without saying that this is the most challenging season of the 10 that Edgar has owned the course.

“I never thought I’d be where we are here now,” she said.

