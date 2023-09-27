Every year on Fuel Good Day, Co-op donates a minimum of 10 cents per litre of fuel purchased at participating gas bars to local charities and non-profits. The Co-op gas bar in Burns Lake raised funds for the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation through the Good Fuel program on Sept. 19. Ten cents from every litre sold at the Co-op gas bar in Burns Lake will be donated to the community foundation. This donation will support many local organizations through grant programs and opportunities by the community foundation. The foundation also held a BBQ where they sold hot dogs and hamburgers to the local residences to raise more funds. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)