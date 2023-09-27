The Co-op station raised funds for the Foundation through the Good Fuel program at Burns Lake on Sept. 19. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Good fuel program

Every year on Fuel Good Day, Co-op donates a minimum of 10 cents per litre of fuel purchased at participating gas bars to local charities and non-profits. The Co-op gas bar in Burns Lake raised funds for the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation through the Good Fuel program on Sept. 19. Ten cents from every litre sold at the Co-op gas bar in Burns Lake will be donated to the community foundation. This donation will support many local organizations through grant programs and opportunities by the community foundation. The foundation also held a BBQ where they sold hot dogs and hamburgers to the local residences to raise more funds. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Evacuation order rescinded for Tekaiziyis Ridge

Just Posted

Colleen Simmons protesting against SOGI education in schools at the RV pull-in area in Burns Lake on Highway 16 on Sept. 20. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
SOGI 123 protest in Burns Lake

Mountain bikers racing at the Youth Downhill Big Pig at Boer Mountain in Burns Lake on Saturday, Sept. 23.(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
The Big Pig

Village Heights Northwest corner servicing from Aspen Street and Blue Spruce. (True Consulting illustration/Lakes District News)
REDIP fund for Village Heights

Southside resident Mike Robertson capture this great photo of a mother bear and four cubs. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Bear and four cubs