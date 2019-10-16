Government acts on fireguard woes, residents say

A fireguard of a mount of dirt on the property of a Southside resident in July. Some people have said the BC Wildfire Service has taken more action towards rehabilitation of fireguards since the summer. (Submitted photo)

It was a difficult summer for some Southside residents frustrated by the process of fireguard rehabilitation, but there has finally been some progress.

The fireguards, consisting of high mounds of dirt dug up by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) during last year’s wildfires were still on the properties of some residents as late as July.

READ MORE: Fireguard removal woes vex Southside residents

People had complained that BCWS procedures of asking residents to provide price quotes from landscaping contractors for the cost of taking down the fireguards were complicated and tiring.

Clint Lambert, Electoral Area E director with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako was initially critical of the way the BCWS had dealt with property owners.

However, the situation eventually changed for the better.

“Things are moving along,” he told Lakes District News on Oct. 10.

“My neighbour was reimbursed by BCWS for $3,300 to fix his fireguards. I helped him do it with his and my equipment.”

There is also progress with Lambert’s property, where during the wildfires in 2018 BCWS crew members had rerouted a creek while building a fireguard.

“Today a biologist is coming out to inspect it before they rehabilitate it,” the director said.

Ben Wilson, a forestry contractor with Zebe Holdings was also having a tough time into the second half of the summer.

“I would say up to that point we weren’t happy either. It was taking too long to get going. But they got on it around the first of August and then things have been steady since then,” he said.

“The government has been responsive. It’s just the delay that caused problems.”

Wilson’s company was contracted to do the rehabilitation work on Crown land for the Cheslatta Carrier Nation. Most was done around Cheslatta Lake and south of Ootsa Lake, which was south of the area of the Cheslatta fire.

He couldn’t give a precise number of kilometres remaining of fireguard, but he said the work was two-thirds completed compared to what was there in March.

READ MORE: Fireguard rebuilt near Cheslatta Lake

“Some [of the work] here will be delayed until next year but they could’ve gotten done if they had been started sooner,” Wilson said.

The experience of others in the Burns Lake area, like Ken Nielsen shows that the fireguard issue remains to be resolved.

“[As the] manager of Chinook [Community Forest] I’m disappointed with the progress of work being done. The amount of red tape involved is the major factor of timely work being performed,” he said.

“[As a] private land owner it took me over five months to settle with BCWS. They do nothing to help land owners through the process of compensation other than putting up walls and hoops to jump through.”

Most of the required fireguard rehabilitation is not yet finished, according to data from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

Of the 193.96 km of remaining fireguard from the Verdun fire, 96.98 km has been rehabilitated; 3 km has been done in Cheslaslie Arm, out of 11.73 km in total; 53.39 km of fireguards remain in Cheslatta and 324.47 in Nadina and neither have been done.

In terms of wildfire rehabilitation, such as stabilizing soils and restoring hydrological functions, the remains of 10 out of the 14 fires in the Skeena Region are complete, said FLNRORD spokesperson Dawn Makarowski.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Donation for a hot cause
Next story
Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

Just Posted

New meat truck in town

Priestly Meats shows off its new meat truck, set up beside Tech… Continue reading

Celebrating fall in Burns Lake

Dozens of residents came out for the Fall Festival at Wild Roots… Continue reading

No timeline for ultrasound in Burns Lake, NH says

Northern Health (NH) is considering introducing ultrasound technology to the Lakes District… Continue reading

Burns Lake biathlete wins grant again

Biathlete Emily Dickson, formerly of Burns Lake was selected on Oct. 7… Continue reading

Donation for a hot cause

The Burns Lake Fire Training Society (BLFTS) received a donation of $3,917… Continue reading

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Village council brief

Grant bid for tourism plan and mobile unit At its Oct. 8… Continue reading

Government acts on fireguard woes, residents say

It was a difficult summer for some Southside residents frustrated by the… Continue reading

Most Read