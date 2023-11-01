Illustration of Government Street and Fifth Avenue. (True Consulting Illustration/Lakes District News)

Illustration of Government Street and Fifth Avenue. (True Consulting Illustration/Lakes District News)

Government Street Multi-Use 2024 pathway project grant

Funds amount of $350,000 will be allocated from the Comfor Reserve for this project

At the Village of Burns Lake council meeting Oct. 24, Director of Public Services Dale Ross requested council submit a grant application to complete the construction of a sidewalk from Government Street to the entrance of the College of New Caledonia (CNC) on Fifth Avenue.

The deadline for this application to the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure (BCATI) funding stream is on Oct. 27.

This grant is for the construction of the sidewalk from Government Street to the college entrance of Fifth Avenue.

The project is part of the ongoing Government Street Muilti-Use Pathway project. The village has already completed three sidewalk projects in partnership with Lake Babine Nation and the BCATI.

The initiative is to improve pedestrian and cycle traffic safety and safe car parking on Government Street.

For the completion of this project, $350,000 will be allocated from the Comfor Reserve [dividends paid out to the village by the Community Forest]

Ross said the village can decide what the sidewalk would look like only if the grant application is successful.

He also showed concern for the CNC’s parking lot which also converges with the sidewalk and proposed the parking lot should be used for safe public parking since people use it from time to time.

After hearing the presentation from Ross, council decided to submit the application.

