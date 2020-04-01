Governments close doors in Lakes District area

Employees of companies across the province have been laid off in the past few weeks, while other businesses have just closed their doors. In the Lakes District, a number of organizations have followed suit, including various bodies of government.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has closed its main office doors to the public, but they’re still available by phone or email. So far, there have been no lay-offs, said Chair of RDBN, and mayor of Vanderhoof, Gerry Thiessen.

“We will still have responsibilities which the province is going to require us to handle, so we’re going to need all of our staff at this point. We have no plans for laying off staff,” he said, adding that many of the businesses in his area have had to close down for the time-being, and he’s heard about layoffs from some of the industrial companies nearby like Canfor, and West Fraser forestry company.

The re-use sheds at the RDBN transfer stations and landfills are closed, and pools are also closed, according to a recent RDBN press release, dated March 17, 2020. The transfer stations, recycling depots and landfills will remain opened, hence the need for staff, as Thiessen mentioned.

Thiessen himself was actually on an out-of-country holiday while much of the COVID-19 regulations were rolling out. One day after he arrived home, he was told he had to self-isolate for 14 days.

He and his wife followed the orders, finishing up just this past Wednesday. While it was difficult at first, he said, he was kept so busy with his mayoral and RDBN duties, that some days he hardly noticed. Some days, he even forgot whether he had eaten breakfast or lunch, he joked.

“This is unprecedented… And I know that’s an overused word but I don’t know of another word that would explain it as well as this. And so, we’re trying to understand the implications and magnitude. And there’s a series of emotions that comes each day,” said Theissen.

Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer, Sheryl Worthing, said there have been no lay-offs there, either, but she couldn’t say for sure what would happen going forward.

“That all depends on how long the province requires everyone to social distance,” she said.

The arena staff are busy this time of year, as usual, with repairs and removing ice, while the multi-plex staff are using this time to disinfect, clean, and carry out other tasks that are done when the public is not in the building, she added. And while the multi-plex may see lay-offs in the future, so far only the casual employees have not been recalled, she said.

Doctors Chris Annandale, Beth Berlin, Loren Caira, Shawna Classel, Michael Graetz, Lwando Nogela, Greg Norman, Chris Okebie, and Tammy Williams—Chief of Staff, sent out a letter March 25 stating the Burns Lake Medical Clinic and Lakes District Health Centre are working with patients to have appointments virtually, by phone and soon, using ZOOM, a virtual F2F platform, similar to Skype. The letter went on to say, “Some of you will need to be seen in person and we can assure you we are taking all necessary precautions to keep you safe and this will be determined on a case by case basis.which would continue indefinitely. Some in-person appointments would be accepted, though they decide case by case,” they wrote.

The letter also wanted to remind young people in that they can get sick from this virus. More importantly, they can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

They stamped the letter with the quote, “The time is now. Together we can save lives. #Stay-home.” From the Doctors of BC Twitter account (@DoctorsofBC).

If you believe you have symptoms of COVID 19, please call the Northern Health COVID 19 line at 1-844-645-7811. To book a virtual appointment with your family doctor or nurse practitioner, please call and book an appointment.