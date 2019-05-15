Many people in the Burns Lake region believe the new Annual Allowable Cut will be lower and are weighing options for what could become a changed forestry industry. (Lakes District News file photo)

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking in for residents of the Burns Lake region.

The questions, anxieties and calculations of the public follow the provincial government’s release of the Lakes Timber Supply Analysis (TSA) Discussion Paper on April 29 and an open house on May 1.

LOOK BACK: Prospect of lower lumber cut in the air

Though the level of the new Annual Allowable Cut (AAC) won’t be known until the fall, many people are already examining options for a forestry industry different from the one they’ve known for decades.

Speaking to Lakes District News, Burns Lake mayor Dolores Funk takes a glass-half-full perspective of the future.

“It is important to recognize that this decrease in AAC does not include the area-based tenures in the Lakes TSA, such as community forests, woodlots and First Nations Woodlands licenses. These area-based tenures will continue to contribute approximately 500,000 m3 to the local economy and provide a level of stability,” she said.

Her view echoes the fact, pointed out on May 1 by British Columbia’s chief forester Diane Nichols, that the new AAC measures only the timber in the volume-based tenures, and not the area-based tenures.

“The province has announced that they would like to do a pilot in the Lakes TSA allowing for local solutions to local forest management. The Village will work alongside stakeholders and the province to develop opportunities for innovation in the Lakes TSA,” Funk added.

Lakes District News reached out to the Lake Babine Nation for comments on its First Nation Woodland License but didn’t receive a response as of press time.

The mayor’s position is in line with that of Gerry Thiessen, chair of the board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

“The Lakes TSA discussion paper looks like there will be a significant reduction in the AAC,” he said.

“We will continue to advocate with the province to ensure that all fibre possible is used and not left to burn on the landscape. We continue to look, along with communities in the RDBN, for ways we can diversify the economy in our region.”

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad takes a less positive outlook.

“[The TSA] is not starting from a place of what can be done. Rather it seems to be starting from a place of rigid perspective. I’m very concerned about where the AAC may end up and what that will mean for the forest industry in Burns Lake,” he said.

Rustad criticized the lack of government support and policy innovation in the face of challenges to B.C’s forestry industry like high operating costs, a softening housing market south of the border and lower lumber prices.

“If these factors don’t change and if the AAC is dropped too low, I am very worried about the two facilities we have in Burns Lake,” he said.

Rustad’s uncertainty is understandable, and the effects of less timber supply were experienced in the region as recently as 2013, when West Fraser closed down its mill in Houston, affecting 225 jobs. Canfor also closed a mill in Quesnel. The closures were blamed on shortages of merchantable timber because of mountain pine beetle infestations.

LOOK BACK: Houston sawmill to close

However, Rustad is still hopeful of the opportunities for reducing costs and supporting a sustainable industry in the region.

“Perhaps it’s time for government to look at a program to access fibre from Ootsa Lake. It is estimated that there is about 5 million cubic metres of wood that could be harvested with two operations at a rate of about 75,000 m3 a year. This might not sound like a lot but it could make the difference to an operation in Burns Lake for the next generation.”

Steve Zika, Chief Executive Officer of Hampton Affiliates, which owns the Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake, said he was not comfortable speculating on outcomes of the timber supply review for the time being.

The current Lakes TSA paper mentioned the economic opportunities in a shift towards more harvests of deciduous species.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, which owns the pellet plant in Burns Lake is “already leading that shift,” said Jason Fisher, Vice President of Fibre Sustainability.

“We take in deciduous species now to a greater degree than other manufacturers do,” said Fisher, who added that deciduous wood represents less than 10 per cent of Pinnacle’s pellet production.

“Ultimately we’re looking to be as diversified and as omnivorous as we can.”

A drop in the AAC wouldn’t affect Pinnacle directly because it sources its material from the residuals – such as sawdust and bark – which come from the mills.

However, there would be indirect effects.

“Our concern with a lower AAC is if it impacts the mills and they run fewer shifts that lead to reduced residuals that we can use as pellets,” he said.

The solution, in Fisher’s view, depends on how the AAC ends up distributed among forestry companies and mills.

“The best system is one that allows for a diverse group of players in the forest sector, including the pellet sector.”

FLNRORD is welcoming public comments on the timber supply review until July 5.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash
Next story
Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

Dark history behind Burns Lake railway

Surveyors laying out a route for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway encountered… Continue reading

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read