Graduation ceremony for LBN students

Year one complete of Nadut’en language proficiency program

A ceremony was held on Dec. 10 at the Island Gospel Church to celebrate the completion of the first year of a Nadut’en language proficiency program run by Lake Babine Nation (LBN), and affiliated with Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT). A total of 20 students from earned their language certificates.

“The program is a four year program, two years is taught locally and the courses are based on Nadut’en and Wet’suwet’en dialects and culture,” said Louise Lacerte, who along with being a teacher in the program, is in charge of language and culture for LBN.

“The 20 graduating students will start the next level in January, which will be the diploma level. After they complete the two years locally, they have the choice to obtain a degree of their interest. We are hoping they go for their education degree so we can increase the numbers of teachers we currently have,” she continued. The program also offers the opportunity for teaching certification in language and culture.

The course is part of a pilot program with First Nations groups and NVIT, and is the first of its’ kind. According to Lacerte, LBN is one of only five First Nations groups in B.C. to be a part of the pilot program. The first year of the course was mostly comprised of LBN members, though Lacerte told Lakes District News that a few of the students were Wet’suwet’en members as well.

 

