Grand opening for regional fire training centre

The Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society is hosting an open house for the grand opening of its Regional Training Centre on Oct. 19.

The society will unveil its Live Fire Burn Building, SPU Trailer and the rest of the training site, as well as a live fire demonstration after the opening.

“The purpose of the Regional Training Centre is to provide a Regional Fire Rescue Training Facility, which will provide a safe training environment and create realistic training scenarios,” said Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society president Dave Christie.

“The facility will host Indigenous and non-Indigenous fire rescue departments, other emergency services organizations and industry first responders from around northern British Columbia.”

“This is a big deal as our facility, which is very specialized and the location of the site will help small emergency services departments and industry in northern B.C. We will no longer need to spend most of our budget on travel to southern B.C. for this type of training. I cannot be prouder of the society team and partners who have taken this napkin idea of a Regional Training Centre in late 2017 to a reality in 2019” Christie added.

“First responders need to be trained to the latest standards and have the skills and tools to keep their communities safe. This project will allow them to get this training and get excellent experience right in Fraser Lake. Safety is absolutely the number one priority for Coastal GasLink, and we’re proud to partner with communities who share our commitment to safety,” said Kiel Giddens, BC Public Affairs Manager with CGL.

Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund chair Cindy Shelford said a project like the training centre “will expand the economic and employment opportunities in the region and promote community well-being and generate local spending. Our communities will see many benefits from these projects, not only for their quality of life but also for attracting tourists and business to the region.”

The open house starts at 10:30 a.m. The training centre is located at the Fraser Lake Airport, 8 kilometres south of Fraser Lake on Chowsunket St. / Airport Rd.

The Regional Training Centre has received funding support from the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society, Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund, Village of Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en and Stellat’en First Nations, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Coastal GasLink, Four Rivers Co-op, Government of B.C, Pacific Northern Gas, Burns Lake Community Forest, Endako Mine/Centerra Gold, Newgold and the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Fire Department.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
