Grand opening in Burns Lake

Second place Kieran and his dog Goomba

The MacEwen Dog Park held their grand opening on July 1. Like most events in the last two years were put on hold because of Covid, finally the dog park crew held their event and had a great day. Lynn Synotte welcomed everyone and gave an opening speech and then George Magee gave a little history of the MacEwen family. The winners of their ‘Do you look like your dog?’ contest were announced. First place Tristan and his dog Baxter, second place Kieran and his dog Goomba, third place Rene Crouse Rene and his dogs Mindy and Echo and runner up is Liz Abbey and her dogs Frankie and Tesla. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

 

Third place Rene Crouse Rene and his dogs Mindy and Echo

Runner up is Liz Abbey and her dogs Frankie and Tesla

Dog

Dog

Dog

Dog

George Magee

Carla Carlson

