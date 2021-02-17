Granisle council mulls over upgrades and budget changes

A few highlights from the village of Granisle’s council meetings around budget, upgrades and a potential internship with the local government.

Budget meeting recommendation for water and wastewater

During a Jan. 27 budget meeting, the village staff recommended an increase in water rates for 2021 by five per cent and waster water rates by five per cent. The rate increase was proposed to address the ongoing rise in cost for heating and electricity according to Mayor Linda McGuire. The village council is still mulling over the recommendation and hasn’t given a final approval. However, if adopted, it will represent a small increase for residents.

Granisle Community Hall upgrades

The village is looking to upgrade the Granisle Community Hall and has applied for a $702,414 Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. If approved, the village is hoping to address several existing and new construction projects at the hall including the construction of an elevator shaft, electrical and fire alarm system for the elevator, construction of fire proof elevator mechanical room, removal of current stairs and construction of new stairway, creation of elevator pit, sound dampening of main hall, installation of HRV system in the main hall area.

“This will address the mobility issues for our residents who currently are unable to attend meetings/functions in this dedicated community space,” said McGuire.

HF Radio Capabilities in Granisle Fire Hall

Granisle Fire Hall will soon be getting HF radio capabilities. A part-time Granisle resident John Brunstein has donated the equipment required to provide a reliable backup of long range infrastructure free communications capability to supplement current VHF emergency communications capacity. The council has identified an existing area inside the Granisle fire hall to install these equipments and feel that having these upgrades would enhance the communication capabilities in the event of a community emergency.

NDIT internship program

The village of Granisle is hoping to host an intern through the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s (NDIT) Local Government Internship Program from the Northwest Region, through a grant of up to $50,000. As part of the program, the village will contribute up to $15,850 to host the intern and provide training and professional development opportunities for the candidate.

