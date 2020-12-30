Village of Granisle. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Granisle council to continue with quarterly newsletters

Logging issues, ditching projects and more updates from the community

The village of Granisle is getting ready to bid adieu to 2020. The council has also issued their annual Christmas newsletter in a bid to update the community about the year that was and some of the project in the community. Several of these issues have also been discussed in the recent council meetings.

Logging issue

The village has been faced with an influx in logging trucks raising concerns around safety, and impact on the village streets. The Mayor and the council are now in the process of reviewing steps to proceed and to amend bylaw 55 which addresses traffic components including permits and fee structure. “It is basically a traffic by-law and yes, it can be amended and is currently under review,” said Mayor Linda McGuire, adding, that the council is also working with the logging company “to ensure safety while maintaining the integrity of our municipal streets.”

Celebrating 10 years of grant writing

The village is this year celebrating 10 years of grant writing by their grant writers Sharon of SL Consulting and Brenda of BJ Anderson & Associates. According to the village’s Christmas newsletter, in the past 10 years, 158 grants were written and submitted with 123 of those successful. Over $13,878,088 have come in to the community for various projects through these grants, throughout the 10 years.

Council meeting survey

Recently, the village conducted a survey to find out how many of its residents preferred the quarterly updates and how many would like to have a video link posted on the website, for the council meeting.

”We had a 10 per cent overall return of the survey with strong support of our quarterly newsletter and about half of the results supporting they would listen to our meetings on the website,” said McGuire.

Based on the survey outcome, the village has decided to continue with their quarterly newsletters and will be looking at options to setup online meetings in 2021.

Community Energy Association participation

The village of Granisle will be extending their membership with the Community Energy Association for 2021. In 2020, the village received a one-year introductory membership upon winning the 2019 Climate and Energy Action Award in Corporate Operations. The question before the council was whether to renew this membership at $1,300 or not.

”Council has decided to renew our membership for another year. With this membership it will now give our community a participant presence on upcoming Clean Energy initiatives, including our continued involvement and installation of a charging station in our community,” said McGuire.

Ditching project commences

The village’s ditching project has finally started and will continue into 2021.

”Ditching throughout our community is needed to ensure the culverts flow freely when there are substantial rains and runoff after winter when the snow melts. Our local PW crew have been doing minor ditching as needed, however, we will be looking to a contractor to do the major work,” said McGuire, adding that the council would be monitoring closely the amount of ditching that can be done in 2021 depending on the budget funds.

“The benefit to the community is to bring comfort in knowing this will prevent water backup and plugged culverts,” she said.

Gas station back in operation

The gas station and the grocery store that was a constant in the community for the past 15 years, was on the verge of shutting down. The mayor had even expressed her concern over how a closure of an essential service would affect the village. The gas station and store owner was however able to find a new face to take over.

The village’s Christmas newsletter welcomed the new owner, Leslie Monteith, and indicated that the store will be potentially opening in December.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Just Posted

ABC Communications received funding from the provincial government to improve its Internet services throughout northern B.C. (Submitted Photo)
COVID-19 grant improves Internet in northern B.C.

ABC Communications, headquartered in Quesnel, announced its capacity has expanded

Christmas trees can provide ongoing benefit to birds, other wildlife. (Nature Conservancy of Canada photo)
Your Christmas tree has an ongoing environmental benefit

Birds and other wildlife will appreciate it

Santa
Christmas cheer in the Burns Lake community

The village of Burns Lake is all set to welcome Christmas with… Continue reading

The Pines staff and residents want to thank Lakes Literacy and the community for sending lovely Christmas cards! Warms our hearts and brings us all joy. (Northern Health Facebook photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes Literacy brings smiles to faces at Pines in Burns Lake

Lakes Literacy’s Jennifer Petersen organized a ‘Seniors’ Christmas Giving’ for which members… Continue reading

The study found that Burns Lake, is among the top 15 municipalities in B.C. with a total spend of $129 million. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake forestry supply chain spend at $129 million in 2019

Burns Lake in top 25 municipalities with the industry spend

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Most Read